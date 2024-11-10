Cala Lions’ 80s cabaret & Christmas market

By Adam Woodward • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 17:12 • 1 minute read

Charity street stalls in La Cala. Credit: Lions Club La Cala de Mijas

The Cala Lions have two very special events coming up in La Cala de Mijas designed to make everyone ‘jingle and mingle’.

On Saturday, November 23, in aid of the DANA Disaster Fund, Legends, the number one cabaret music venue in La Cala, presents the Lions Charity Night.

The multitalented Ricky Lavazza and Simon Dunkley (Souled Survivor) will present an 80s-themed cabaret night. All proceeds will go to helping those affected by the terrible storms at the end of October. Tickets for the event are €15 and €20 for upper VIP booths. Set bookings will be reserved until 8pm on the night, and the show started at 8.15pm.

Lions’ annual Very Merry Christmas Market

The second big event is the Lions’ annual Very Merry Christmas Market being held at Butibamba Park in La Cala on Sunday, December 23, starting at 11am. John Sharples will be supplying the entertainment while shoppers browse the many artisan market stalls with Christmas gifts not found in the average shops.

As well, Santa will be visiting too, ready to receive letters from ‘good’ children who will be handing out small gifts, and there will be prizes for the ugliest Christmas jumper and the best Christmassy decorated market stall.

Entertainment starts at 12pm and will include live bands, games, Flamenco, Mini Elvis, and Cava and cake. Tickets are €5 from the Lions shop in La Cala de Mijas. All funds raised will go to helping those in need in the area.