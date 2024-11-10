Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Cap Negret’s ‘Path to Glory’ Gets a 145-Metre Boost. Work kicks off to extend seaside walkway in Altea.
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Altea
November 6, saw the start of an exciting new chapter for Cap Negret’s coastline as construction crews moved in to extend the popular seaside walkway by an additional 145 metres. Following on from the original 2017 stretch built by the Ministry, this new segment will create a continuous pedestrian path from the south end of the Volcanic Outcrop to the Altea Sol building, and right up to the Trovador’s arches – an ambitious stroll worth the wait.
October’s council meeting sealed the deal, with the Ayuntamiento (Altea Town Hall) taking on the upkeep of this new stretch once it’s finished – a critical commitment that’s allowed the Ministry of Coastal Affairs to get cracking without delay. Local councillors Aurora Serrat and Jose Orozco, responsible for Infrastructure and the Environment respectively, were all smiles as they explained the long-term vision behind the project.
With a width of about three metres, the new section will mirror the original pathway’s rustic charm, crafted from natural stone and timber to blend seamlessly into Cap Negret’s beloved seafront. “This isn’t just about functionality,” remarked Councillor Serrat, “it’s about enhancing our coastline with a touch of class that reflects the area’s unique character.”
For the locals and the throngs of tourists who flock to Cap Negret, this new addition is a win. As Orozco pointed out, “The goal here is to ease pedestrian traffic on one of our most popular beaches, promoting a responsible and sustainable use of our beautiful coast.”
In a bonus announcement, Orozco and Serrat revealed that plans are already in the works for a grand Cap Negret Beach regeneration project due to break ground in 2025. The ambitious project will stretch from the Algar River mouth to the Volcanic Outcrop, creating a wider 20-metre beach with fresh sand, adding durability and making the area even more inviting.
Altea’s residents have clamoured for this upgrade for years, and it’s finally on the horizon, promising a brighter, sandier future for Cap Negret’s shores.
