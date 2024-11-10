By Nina Cook • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 21:46 • 1 minute read

Weifang’s vast greenhouse expansion over the past 35 years showcases China’s rising role in global agriculture. Credit: aenverde

China’s greenhouse expansion has outpaced the iconic “sea of plastic” greenhouses in Spain’s Almería, according to recent satellite imagery from NASA.

In Weifang, northern China, greenhouse coverage has grown to over 82,000 hectares—more than double Almería’s nearly 40,000 hectares of greenhouse space. This colossal area, visible from space, eclipses Almería’s once-unique mark on satellite maps.

Almería’s greenhouses provide most of Europe’s produce

Almería’s greenhouses, covering nearly 30,000 hectares, have been a major agricultural hub, providing much of Europe’s produce. Since the late 20th century, innovations like drip irrigation and hydroponics have driven productivity in these greenhouses, yielding millions of tonnes of tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers. The Almería model has turned one of Europe’s driest areas into a crucial agricultural zone.

In China, greenhouse farming now spans an impressive 1.3 million hectares, accounting for 60% of all greenhouses worldwide. Driven by domestic demand, production of greenhouse crops in China, including tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers, has grown sixfold between 1987 and 2024.

The global shift towards greenhouse farming, highlighted in a recent study published in Nature Food, is expected to continue. Researchers point to satellite data that has revealed this rapid, “under-the-radar” expansion. As climate change and food security needs grow, greenhouses could reshape agriculture worldwide.

