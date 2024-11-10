By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 7:05 • 1 minute read

Together for Animal Rescue Image: Facebook/AAR

THE AAR Dog Show and Market took place on recently, at Restaurante Puerto Niza in Benajarafe, drawing a crowd of animal lovers.

A day for animal Lovers at Puerto Niza

Benefiting Axarquia Animal Rescue, the event showcased adorable dogs, with Charlie winning Best in Show and the Bob Jarrett Memorial Trophy, while Benji earned Reserve Best in Show.

Community unites for a cause in Axarquia

The weather cooperated beautifully, with the rain holding off until the event was over. The hard work of the charity’s volunteers, combined with enthusiastic support from attendees, contributed to a successful day. With a provisional total of €2,000 raised, the event highlighted the community’s commitment to supporting abandoned and abused animals in the Axarquia.

