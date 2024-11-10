Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Catherine McGeer
Published: 10 Nov 2024
• 1 minute read
Together for Animal Rescue
Image: Facebook/AAR
THE AAR Dog Show and Market took place on recently, at Restaurante Puerto Niza in Benajarafe, drawing a crowd of animal lovers.
Benefiting Axarquia Animal Rescue, the event showcased adorable dogs, with Charlie winning Best in Show and the Bob Jarrett Memorial Trophy, while Benji earned Reserve Best in Show.
The weather cooperated beautifully, with the rain holding off until the event was over. The hard work of the charity’s volunteers, combined with enthusiastic support from attendees, contributed to a successful day. With a provisional total of €2,000 raised, the event highlighted the community’s commitment to supporting abandoned and abused animals in the Axarquia.
