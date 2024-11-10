Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 12:45
Dénia hosts groundbreaking 'V Cancer Days' by Amunt
Credit: Shutterstock, PeopleImages.com - Yuri A.
Fighting Cancer: Dénia hosts groundbreaking ‘V Cancer Days’ by Amunt.
Get ready, Dénia. The fight against cancer is coming to the forefront in a major way this November 23, as the Balearia Maritime Station prepares for the ‘V Cancer Days: Research and Society’, organised by Amunt against Cancer.
From 8.45 AM until 2 PM, this free public event will bring cancer research directly to the people, offering a platform for open dialogue between top-tier researchers, healthcare pros, cancer patients, and budding scientists. It’s a day to bring research out of the labs and into the lives of everyone it touches.
Amunt President, Isabel Llorca, will set the tone with a welcome address, followed by a packed schedule that includes some of Europe’s brightest cancer researchers and healthcare experts.
Highlights include:
“Oncology in full focus”: Dr. Andrés Cervantes, ESMO President, digs into the latest in cancer imaging research. AI’s role in tumour biomarkers and safety checks for medical models will also be discussed. Think cancer diagnosis in HD.
A moment for mind & body: From diet and exercise to the impact of cancer on mental health and intimacy, this segment pulls no punches in addressing the full spectrum of living through and beyond cancer.
Cutting-edge precision medicine: Experts dissect the latest in personalised treatments, tackling the big Q’s on drug resistance, lung and breast cancer advances, and the role of immune responses. Expect a real eye-opener here.
As the event nears its end, Dr. Alvaro Urbano Lspizua will shed light on CAR-T therapies – an exciting frontier in cancer treatment that could make the big ‘C’ a little less scary. These treatments, which train the immune system to target cancer cells with laser focus, are heralded as a game-changer in oncology.
The ‘V Cancer Days‘ is more than just a health event – it’s a clarion call to every member of society. From patients to professionals, students to passersby, everyone is welcome to be a part of the mission that Amunt has carried forward: bringing the fight against cancer to all and leaving no one in the dark about the latest discoveries in cancer treatment and research.
