By Nina Cook • Updated: 10 Nov 2024 • 21:25 • 1 minute read

From Bel Air to Almería. Credit: @willsmith/ig

Dreambeach is back and it’s going to be better than ever!

The 11th edition of Almería’s epic electronic music festival promises four days of beats, taking place on 7–10 August, 2025, at El Toyo-Retamar. Headliners this year? None other than Will Smith on his exclusive Spain tour – a festival debut set to steal the spotlight at 2025’s Dreambeach.

Festival-goers can expect a diverse and powerful lineup. Indira Paganotto returns after her electrifying 2024 show, bringing her unique Art Code vibes in a special format just for Dreambeach fans. Charlie Sparks, the British hard techno sensation, is set to make his festival debut, ready to shatter expectations and get the crowd moving. For those craving electrohouse, Ukrainian producer Juicy M brings her mainstream hits to the Dreambeach stage.

Drum & Bass, Dubstep, and Breakbeat fans won’t be left out, either. UK-based Dimension and Robert Etheridge are back, while Hol! and Deekline & Wizard are making exciting first appearances with sets that promise to shake up the scene. With over 120,000 attendees in 2024, Dreambeach is an iconic event for Almería and has its sights set on even greater heights in 2025.

Dreambeach 2025 tickets go on sale on November 10 at www.dreambeach.es – secure your pass for the ultimate music festival experience!

