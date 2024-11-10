By Nina Cook • Updated: 10 Nov 2024 • 23:35 • 1 minute read

California king snake among animals seized by the Civil Guard in Almería. Credit: malibucreekstatepark

In El Ejido (Almería), a snake bite incident has led the Civil Guard to uncover a flat containing three snakes, a rare pink tarantula, three dangerous dogs in unhygienic conditions, and more.

The operation began when a resident sought medical treatment for a snake bite at Poniente University Hospital. Although the bite didn’t require anti-venom, it prompted an investigation by the Civil Guard’s Nature Protection Service (Seprona), in collaboration with the Ministry for Ecological Transition.

Exotic animal haul in Almería

Upon searching the flat, officials discovered an alarming range of exotic animals, including an Asian water monitor lizard, a pink tarantula, and a California king snake, along with CITES-protected species: an albino python and a boa constrictor. Both lacked necessary microchipping and official documentation required by law.

The two suspects now face charges related to crimes against flora and fauna, collective security, and animal abuse. The investigation also revealed three potentially dangerous dogs, found in an environment lacking adequate food, water, and hygiene, as well as proper vaccinations.

Thankfully, the Ministry for Ecological Transition (MITECO) has taken custody of the animals, transferring them to a specialised care centre. This case highlights the risks of illegal exotic pet ownership and reinforces the need for strict regulations to protect both the animals and the wider community.

