By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 10 Nov 2024 • 11:19 • 1 minute read

Finestrat's new parking plan Credit: https://ayto-finestrat.es/

New parking plan hit Finestrat from Monday November 11.

It’s all changed for Finestrat locals as the town kicked off major roadworks on Monday, November 11. The latest makeover, part of a €3 million push for a greener and more accessible Finestrat, sees major updates to the town’s eastern access road, including improvements to the well-known ‘Penya Retor’ parking route.

Parking shake-up

Access to the municipal car park now takes a detour. Drivers will need to enter from Carrer Fonteta and exit by looping around the municipal pool back to Fonteta. According to Mayor Juanfran Pérez Llorca, “This route change is just the beginning as we work to upgrade access to the town centre and make our streets safer and more efficient.” Llorca highlighted plans to widen the road from 5 to 6 metres, swap out outdated lighting for eco-friendly LEDs, and give the pavement a greener look with new plantings.

Rain or shine – we’re ready.

The project includes adding a drainage network for the first time, helping direct rainwater towards the La Foia sports area, and making this more than just a facelift – it’s a foundational upgrade. Mayor Llorca noted, “It’s not just about what you see, but what you don’t – like the new rainwater collectors that will enhance water flow management.”

Temporary traffic cut-off alert.

While the works are in full swing, traffic access to the municipal car park will be temporarily closed starting Monday, with access routes clearly signposted. No worries about parking space, though – the Council assures that the car park will remain accessible, a priority given the upcoming festive events.

The renovation, pegged at €578,380, received €144,160 in funds from the Sustainable Tourism Development Fund, and is expected to wrap up in six months. The end goal? A greener, safer, and more accessible Finestrat with a scenic ‘Green Boulevard’ linking La Foia’s sports area to the Casa de Cultura and the car park.

With works kicking off, stay tuned for more updates as Finestrat aims to transform itself into a model of sustainability and ease.

