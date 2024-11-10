By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 11:37 • 1 minute read

Grand old Nuciera! Credit: Ayuntamiento de La Nucia www.lanucia.es

Josefa Talavera celebrates turning 105 with family and friends in La Nucía .

At the ripe old age of 105, Josefa Talavera Abenza has cemented her place as the oldest lady in the municipality of La Nucía – a feat worth celebrating! Born in 1919 in Archena, Murcia, Josefa found her way to La Nucía in 1965 with her husband, Antonio Cano Parra, and their four children, setting down roots that would grow deep and wide.

On the morning of November 8, in a touching gesture of community and respect, Beatriz Pérez-Hickman, the Councillor for the Elderly, and Pedro Lloret, the First Deputy Mayor, paid a special visit to Josefa’s home to congratulate the centenarian in person. The proud “nuciera” was surrounded by her two daughters, Lina and Marisa Cano, along with her daughter-in-law, Mari Zapata, as officials celebrated her incredible milestone.

“Josefa’s a beloved figure here,” Lloret shared. “From the moment she arrived, she became one of us – a true ‘nuciera’ in every sense, with a big, loving family by her side.” Adding a touch of fate, he noted with a smile that her husband’s surname was a local surname, Cano, saying, “They were destined to make La Nucía their home.”

A Life Rooted in Family

Celebrating her big 105th birthday just a few days ago on November 3, Josefa’s legacy speaks for itself. Since moving from Blanca, Murcia, nearly 60 years ago, the Talavera-Cano family has grown into a La Nucía institution. Josefa and Antonio, sadly now departed, were blessed with a legacy of four children, twelve grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, all proudly calling themselves ‘nucieros’ as well.

As La Nucía gathered to celebrate, Josefa’s story reminds us all that home is indeed where the heart is – and for Josefa, her heart has been in La Nucía for nearly six decades.

