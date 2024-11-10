Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
The 12th annual tapas route: one of the best times of the year to visit Huércal-Overa. Credit: Tripadvisor
From November 15-24, Huércal-Overa’s Tapas Route returns, inviting everyone along to try out the town’s culinary delights.
With 18 participating eateries (all in competition with each other to win this year’s “best tapa” award), this 12th annual event showcases an array of tapas, each one crafted to celebrate local flavours and show off the finest offerings of the town’s bars and restaurants.
Participants who complete the route can enter a draw for a €500 cash prize, while those collecting 10 stamps, including three from each of the four colour-coded zones, are eligible for exciting and practical prizes such as professional knife sets, wine packs, and a weekend stay at a rural house. With its prizes and surprises, the route promises an experience that combines discovery with deliciousness.
Huércal-Overa’s Mayor, Domingo Fernández, highlighted the Tapas Route as a central attraction for the town, emphasising its role in supporting local businesses and drawing food lovers to explore the region. Councillor Mónica Navarro added that the event rewards the loyalty of participants, encouraging them to experience all four “zones” and their diverse offerings.
This Tapas Route isn’t just about great food; it’s a traditional Spanish event and a celebration of Huércal-Overa’s community spirit. Whether you’re with friends and family or venturing out alone, you’ll be welcome with open arms by restaurant owners trying to win your favour! Don’t miss this chance to enjoy Huércal-Overa at its tastiest!
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
