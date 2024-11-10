Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 10 Nov 2024
Weather warnings are one of the alert systems detailed in flood action plan implemented by Java for its residents
Credit:Shutterstock: Simone Hogan
Javea has implemented measures including an action plan to ensure that its residents know how to act in the case of future flooding incidents.
Following the severe floods in Valencia and the impact this has left, not only on affected communities but on the whole of Spain, steps are being considered by national leaders in order to mitigate future disasters. What clearly emerged from the recent tragedy – which struck not only the Valencian Community, but also parts of Castilla-La Mancha and Andalucía – is that preparation and action plans are essential in order to save lives and better manage the catastrophic damage that was seen across Spain at the end of October.
Spain needs to be vigilant as adverse weather conditions, consequential of climate change, are very much a future possibility for regions across the country. The situation in Valencia has generated a nationwide consciousness about the importance of knowing how to respond to weather warnings and how to act in a situation like the extreme floods we have seen recently. Across Spain, there has been outrage at the absence of proper warning and the lack of information about how to react in extreme weather conditions.
In Javea, a summary of protection measures has been reinstated in order to safeguard the population and in order to act on the lessons learnt by the tragedy witnessed in Valencia. The document referred to is Javea’s Municipal Action Plan document for flood risk (PAM).
The plan, made in 2021 has been reviewed and gives detailed information about how to adequately act in the case of an emergency. It is divided into three sections: pre-emergency, emergency and normalization. Javea hopes that raising awareness of these protocols amongst its residents will hopefully reduce the impacts of any potential future floods.
The action plan also includes recommendations for citizens so that they can self-protect against future flooding or similar adverse weather conditions.
In the case of future adverse conditions, Javea authorities urge that its residents are well-prepared and understand the protocols instated to be able to avoid a further tragedy from occurring.
Originally from Manchester, UK and with a degree in English with Modern Foreign Languages, she has been a permanent resident in Spain for the past 12 years. Many of these years, she has spent working as a secondary school teacher, as well as in journalism, editing and marketing. She currently lives in the historic centre of Malaga, where she enjoys writing, walking and animals.
