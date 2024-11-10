By Johanna Gardener • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 18:57 • 3 minutes read

Weather warnings are one of the alert systems detailed in flood action plan implemented by Java for its residents Credit:Shutterstock: Simone Hogan

Javea has implemented measures including an action plan to ensure that its residents know how to act in the case of future flooding incidents.

Following the severe floods in Valencia and the impact this has left, not only on affected communities but on the whole of Spain, steps are being considered by national leaders in order to mitigate future disasters. What clearly emerged from the recent tragedy – which struck not only the Valencian Community, but also parts of Castilla-La Mancha and Andalucía – is that preparation and action plans are essential in order to save lives and better manage the catastrophic damage that was seen across Spain at the end of October.

Outcome of Valencia floods: Spain must be better prepared for future adverse weather

Spain needs to be vigilant as adverse weather conditions, consequential of climate change, are very much a future possibility for regions across the country. The situation in Valencia has generated a nationwide consciousness about the importance of knowing how to respond to weather warnings and how to act in a situation like the extreme floods we have seen recently. Across Spain, there has been outrage at the absence of proper warning and the lack of information about how to react in extreme weather conditions.

Javea reinstates action plan protocols for residents incase of flooding

In Javea, a summary of protection measures has been reinstated in order to safeguard the population and in order to act on the lessons learnt by the tragedy witnessed in Valencia. The document referred to is Javea’s Municipal Action Plan document for flood risk (PAM).

The plan, made in 2021 has been reviewed and gives detailed information about how to adequately act in the case of an emergency. It is divided into three sections: pre-emergency, emergency and normalization. Javea hopes that raising awareness of these protocols amongst its residents will hopefully reduce the impacts of any potential future floods.

Pre – emergency phase:

This is activated in light of adverse weather conditions that could cause flooding.

During this phase, the central communications channel will coordinate with meteorological agency, AEMET to receive early warnings.

The population is informed about possible adverse conditions through official communication channels, including radio, television and the Internet.

Emergency phase

This phase is activated in the case of a flood. Authorities may order that people stay in their homes or evacuate the area depending on the magnitude. The EU obliges all of its member countries to dispose of an alert system which is used to warn citizens via text message.

During the emergency phase, security, intervention and support resources and personnel are deployed. This includes the Local Police, Firefighters, medical services and volunteer teams.

Control and surveillance points will be set up to monitor water levels and the levels of safety on communication routes.

Normalization phase

The recovery process will begin when water levels recede. Work is carried out to repair infrastructures including buildings and transport routes and clean-up operations take place.

A damage assessment takes place and there is a coordinated procedure to return affected societies to normal, safely and efficiently.

The action plan also includes recommendations for citizens so that they can self-protect against future flooding or similar adverse weather conditions.

How can residents be prepared for future flooding incidents?

Basic storage of food supplies is a must in flood-risk areas. It is also essential to have valuables protected safely and to be aware of evacuation routes. Residents in areas most prone to flooding should be vigilant of warnings during heavy rainfall including radio broadcasts and telephone messages.

Residents must stay in their homes if alerts such as red warnings have been issued or if the local or regional government has mandated that this happens. Authorities are in a position to order strict lockdowns if deemed necessary.

If risk of flooding is imminent, residents must consider evacuating the area beforehand, even if this is not explicitly communicated. This is usually coordinated by the Director of the Municipal Flood Plan who works with the central communications channels.

Javea does have a warning system in place and alerts will be issued via mobile public address systems by Local Police vehicles and by private text message.

Evacuation centres and shelters have been determined. Locations include: Nuestra Señora de los Ángeles Sanctuary and the Municipal Sports Palace.

In the case of future adverse conditions, Javea authorities urge that its residents are well-prepared and understand the protocols instated to be able to avoid a further tragedy from occurring.

