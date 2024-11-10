By Nina Cook • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 13:20 • 1 minute read

Johnny Depp at the Seville Film Festival on November 9, 2024. Credit: @johnnydeppsupdates/ig

Johnny Depp took a heartfelt stance of support during the Seville European Film Festival, where he extended his sympathy to victims of the recent DANA that has devastated Spain, particularly in Valencia, Albacete, and parts of Andalusia.

This catastrophic storm system, which led to widespread flooding and immense structural damage, has claimed the lives of over 220 people and affected countless others.

Johnny Depp extends support to DANA victims at the Seville Film Festival

Depp, visiting Spain to present his second directorial film, Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness, seized the opportunity to voice his solidarity with those affected by the tragedy, expressing that it’s an “honour and privilege” for him to be in Spain and commending the “resilience and strength” of the Spanish people in the face of adversity.

Reflecting on his previous visit to Spain for the San Sebastián Film Festival in September, Depp expressed a deep connection with the country and an enduring respect for its people. He emphasised his admiration for the resilience displayed by Spanish communities as they face the destructive aftermath of DANA. Describing the current circumstances as “devastating” and “catastrophic,” he conveyed deep empathy, stating, “Our whole hearts are with the people of Spain.”

Presentation of Modi, Johnny Depp’s latest directorial project

Depp’s appearance at the festival also marked the debut of his film Modi, a project focusing on the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. The actor-turned-director used this platform not only to celebrate cinema but also to address the difficult reality currently unfolding in Spain, expressing his gratitude for the warm reception he received at the festival despite the ongoing crisis. Depp highlighted the importance of art and cultural events as spaces for connection, empathy, and shared experience, especially during challenging times.

Johnny Depp offers willingness to support DANA victims

In closing, Depp shared his hopes for recovery and healing, offering his willingness to support the victims however possible. “We would like to do everything we can to help in any way,” he added, underscoring the festival’s role in uniting people through shared stories and compassion.

