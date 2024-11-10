Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Nina Cook •
Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 13:20
• 1 minute read
Johnny Depp at the Seville Film Festival on November 9, 2024. Credit: @johnnydeppsupdates/ig
Johnny Depp took a heartfelt stance of support during the Seville European Film Festival, where he extended his sympathy to victims of the recent DANA that has devastated Spain, particularly in Valencia, Albacete, and parts of Andalusia.
This catastrophic storm system, which led to widespread flooding and immense structural damage, has claimed the lives of over 220 people and affected countless others.
Depp, visiting Spain to present his second directorial film, Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness, seized the opportunity to voice his solidarity with those affected by the tragedy, expressing that it’s an “honour and privilege” for him to be in Spain and commending the “resilience and strength” of the Spanish people in the face of adversity.
Reflecting on his previous visit to Spain for the San Sebastián Film Festival in September, Depp expressed a deep connection with the country and an enduring respect for its people. He emphasised his admiration for the resilience displayed by Spanish communities as they face the destructive aftermath of DANA. Describing the current circumstances as “devastating” and “catastrophic,” he conveyed deep empathy, stating, “Our whole hearts are with the people of Spain.”
Depp’s appearance at the festival also marked the debut of his film Modi, a project focusing on the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. The actor-turned-director used this platform not only to celebrate cinema but also to address the difficult reality currently unfolding in Spain, expressing his gratitude for the warm reception he received at the festival despite the ongoing crisis. Depp highlighted the importance of art and cultural events as spaces for connection, empathy, and shared experience, especially during challenging times.
In closing, Depp shared his hopes for recovery and healing, offering his willingness to support the victims however possible. “We would like to do everything we can to help in any way,” he added, underscoring the festival’s role in uniting people through shared stories and compassion.
Find more Celebrity news
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.