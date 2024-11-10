Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By John Smith •
Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 15:06
• 2 minutes read
England coach Lee Carsley has two important last matches
Credit: England FA X
The world of England’s Men’s Football has taken a strange turn as the newly appointed full time coach, the German Thomas Tuchel doesn’t actually take over until January 1, 2025.
In the meantime, interim coach, Lee Carsley will be responsible for picking the England team for the last two matches of 2024, Greece in Athens on Thursday November 14 and Republic of Ireland at Wembley on Sunday November 17.
None of the matches Carsley has been in charge of have been particularly spectacular and the fact that England lost to Greece at Wembley in October has meant that despite being in a fairly poor group in the Nations League, they have to win both matches to hope to gain promotion.
What seems a little strange is that Tuchel has reportedly had no discussions with Carsley over selection and is unlikely to even attend either match.
Carsley will be returning to manage the England Under 21 team but not before he gives some of his favourite young players a chance of obtaining their first ever full England cap.
This latest squad sees the call-up of Southampton (currently languishing at the bottom of the Premier League) defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Newcastle’s Lewis Hall (doing slightly better at number 12).
Since he took over as interim manager, he has given first caps to under 21 players Angel Gomes, Noni Madueke and Morgan Gibbs-White and there is a chance that having recovered from injury, Curtis Jones may also win his first cap.
There are certainly a number of recognised players who are injured and would normally be automatic choices for the England squad but it does seem that Carsley may be using his role to reinforce his position with members of the Under 21 squad when he returns to take them over again.
Time will tell whether this was a good of piece of management or something of a damp squib, but regardless of results, Tuchel can either take over a match winning squad or reconstruct the squad if they lose either or both of the November matches.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.