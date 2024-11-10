By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 13:00 • 1 minute read

Making a splash in Altea. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Altea

Making a splash: Altea’s pool rolls out a new lift for easier access.

La Piscina Municipal de Altea has just made a big wave in accessibility. From today, swimmers with reduced mobility can glide into the pool with ease, thanks to a new water lift installed by Altea’s council.

“No more hard-to-reach waters!” says sports councillor

Sara Soler, Altea’s sports councillor, announced the exciting update, explaining that the water lift was acquired to improve access for those with mobility challenges. “Our goal is to keep adding and improving our sports services, and now, with this lift, people with reduced mobility can get into the pool comfortably,” she revealed.

The lift, a €7,370 investment, had €2,211 of its cost covered by Conselleria funds, offering a financial lift to the project as well.

Weekend classes for everyone – no barriers.

The sports councillor also highlighted that every Saturday morning, the pool hosts special classes tailored to those with functional diversity, adding an inclusive splash to the weekend. “We already have several users with reduced mobility who will find getting into the water much easier from now on,” Soler added.

Not Altea’s first accessibility project.

This water lift joins the existing amphibious chair already in use, proving Altea’s pool is fully committed to making a splash when it comes to getting everyone involved. With this new addition, everyone can enjoy a dip – with fewer hurdles, just pure poolside fun.

