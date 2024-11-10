By Aurelia Munoz • Updated: 10 Nov 2024 • 13:00 • 1 minute read

World Travel Market London 2024 - Credit: Consell de Mallorca

Mallorca made its presence felt at the World Travel Market held in London from November 5 to 7.

The island took the opportunity to strengthen its presence in the British tourism market, its second most important source of visitors.

During the fair, the president of the Consell de Mallorca, Llorenç Galmés, outlined the initiatives undertaken to promote the Pledge-Commitment to Responsible Tourism, which was set to launch in the 2023 edition. Representatives from Lastminute, TUI, Expedia, British Airways, and British Airways Holidays attended the presentation.

Sustainable tourism vs overtourism

To renew British tourism ties, the Consell de Mallorca organised a gala event, Mallorca en Esencia, to raise awareness about responsible tourism in the UK. The gala, held at the Wallace Foundation, garnered attention from representatives of the tourism sector, the media, and prominent tourism organisations, including Natalia Bayona, Executive Director of UN Tourism, and Manuel Butler, Director of OTS London. Representatives from British Airways, TUI, Lastminute, and hotel groups such as Riu and Grupo Mac Hoteles were also in attendance. Numerous journalists from UK media outlets, including The Times, The Telegraph, Huffpost, Monocle, The Sun, and Metro, were present as well.

Adding glamour to the gala were notable guests such as Ted Beckham, father of David Beckham; bestselling author Lord Archer; A place in the sun presenter Laura Hamilton; and actress Elen Rhys from The Mallorca Files.

The Consell hopes that with its active presence at the fair, Mallorca will remain a leader in the tourism sector while avoiding over-tourism, in line with the guidelines of the Responsible Tourism Pledge. This approach encourages visitors to experience the island as temporary residents rather than simply as tourists.

Calvia stands against tourism-phobia

Building on the opportunity provided by the fair, Calvia Town Hall has launched a new promotional video titled Un turista, un amigo. Through this campaign, Calvia aims to attract visitors year-round while addressing concerns about tourism-phobia expressed by some island residents.