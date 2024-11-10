By Nina Cook • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 23:27 • 1 minute read

The Mojácar council has set itself the challenge of celebrating a Christmas that’s “more magical and brilliant than ever.” Credit: Soy de Almeria/fb

This year, Mojácar’s going bigger than ever with the Christmas lights, flipping the switch on November 30 to turn the town into its famed festive wonderland.

Mojácar’s Town Hall just announced that this year’s lights will be even more magical, filling the squares and streets with that classic holiday sparkle that’ll make it impossible not to feel like you’re in an old-fashioned Christmas movie.

If you missed it last year, Mojácar won the Ferrero Rocher “Juntos brillamos más” (together we shine brighter) competition, which meant some seriously impressive lights, stretching all the way through to the end of January. It became the spot to visit, and this year, they’re aiming to outshine even that.

Mojácar to light up the holidays, beginning November 30

The best part? The governing team of Mojácar Town Hall has given all the protagonism to the children. The innocent and excited hands of four little ones will be in charge of pressing the magic button that gives way to the lighting of thousands of light bulbs spread throughout Plaza Nueva in Mojácar Pueblo and its streets. Think fireworks, confetti, and shouts of joy filling the sky as thousands of lights flicker on. It’s all about capturing that magical spirit of this time of year, and the town is going all out.

Keep an eye on the council’s social media—they’ll be sharing the full Christmas lineup soon (you didn’t think this was all, did you?). From light displays to festive activities, it’s going to be a holiday season Mojácar won’t forget. So get your cosy thermals on, mark your calendar, and get ready to soak up the holiday cheer!

