By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Updated: 10 Nov 2024 • 14:29 • 2 minutes read
New DANA heading for Valencian Community.
Credit: Shutterstock, d13
More downpours heading for the Comunitat Valenciana: when the new DANA will strike, how much rain is coming, and where to watch out.
The Valencian Community (Comunitat Valenciana) might be on the verge of yet another DANA (‘Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos’, or ‘cold drop’.) Spain’s Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has sounded the alarm for a fresh onslaught of chilly, rainy weather, expected to hit full force from Wednesday, November 13, through Saturday, November 16. But will it bring more havoc, or will we dodge the worst?
After a brief spell of calm skies, it’s back to business as usual with a surge of freezing air blowing down from the north. Once it clashes with humid Mediterranean breezes, get ready for downpours that could last days, drenching areas like Castellón, southern Valencia, northern Alicante, and potentially parts of Costa Blanca. AEMET warns it could unleash a whopping 80 to 100 mm of rain, with some unlucky spots in the north getting over 200 mm.
The rain’s likely to tease the southern Balearic Islands on Tuesday, then march its way westward. From Wednesday, November 13, the skies are set to open up across northern Comunitat Valenciana, Catalonia, and Andalusia’s coast, with a torrent of rain poised to soak the region north of Cape Nao. And for those in the hills, expect snow around 1300 metres – possibly even lower if temperatures plummet further.
Now, here’s the twist. As always, the exact trajectory of this cold drop remains a bit of a mystery. Meteorologists are cautioning that we could see some surprises as the week goes on. Will this be just a brisk shower, or could it be more serious? Only time will tell. For now, it’s prudent to stay informed and alert – especially those in flood-prone areas and near riverbeds.
Communities around the Valencia region have barely had a chance to recover from the last DANA, with towns still clearing up after recent floods. Many residents are already on high alert, with emergency services standing by in case the deluge takes a devastating turn. Locals are urged to keep a close eye on AEMET updates and heed any advice from the Protección Civil.
