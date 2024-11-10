By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 10 Nov 2024 • 16:42 • 3 minutes read

Torrevieja one of Alicante's regions most populated by foreign residents Credit: Shutterstock:Alex Tihonovs

ASTI Alicante has published a report detailing the changing trends of immigrant populations in major cities across Spain with Alicante coming up in third place for highest numbers of foreign residents.

Spain continues to be a global hub for foreign investment and immigration thanks to its lifestyle, its climate and its investment opportunities. Major cities across the country are demographically changing as foreigners seek new opportunities for property and business investments, starting a new life abroad or for retiring.

The Association for Solidarity with Immigrant workers (ASTI Alicante) has published its annual report on the ‘Statistical approach to the foreign population in the province of Alicante.’ The data taken from the National Institute of Statistics covers information taken as of January 1, 2023.

Foreign communities concentrated in Madrid, Cataluña, the Valencian Community and Andalucía.

According to the report, foreign populations across Spain continue to congregate in Madrid, Cataluña, the Valencian Community and Andalucia, representing 67.6 per cent of Spain’s foreign immigrant cohort. However, it is actually the Valencian population which has grown the most in the last year with an increase of 103,687 people to reach a total foreign community of 888,156 people.

Alicante takes third place for numbers of foreign residents in Spain

Alicante takes third place in these figures, falling behind Madrid and Barcelona. Almost half of foreigners residing in the Valencian community have chosen to make their home in the Spanish city. This growth in foreign residents has mainly been due to a rise in immigration from Ukraine (5.7 per cent) and Colombia (7.6 per cent), yet the UK continues to top the charts for being the country with the biggest influence in Alicante with a 17.1 per cent representation in the province, despite population numbers declining over the past year. Translated, these figures amount to one in five people in the Alicante region being of British origin. The origins of other high foreign groups which dominate in Alicante include Morocco (10.7 per cent), and Romania (4.5 per cent).

Alicante and Torrevieja: the two areas with the most foreign residents

The data also revealed some interesting truths about the balance between immigration from Europe and Africa. ASTI Alicante indicates that, despite the belief that there are many immigrants from Africa, the highest proportion of foreigners living in the Alicante region are actually from Europe, representing 59.8 per cent of the foreign community. Within the province of Alicante, the most popular municipalities for foreign residents include Alicante (14.3 per cent), Torrevieja (9.2 per cent), Elche (6.8 per cent), Orihuela (6.8 per cent) , and Benidorm (5.2 per cent). In total, these towns constitute 42.3 per cent of the province’s foreign population.

Alicante’s foreign community has average age of between 40 and 44 years old

In relation to age, foreign communities tend to boast an average age group of between 40 and 44 years old, as every one in five people from this age group is of foreign origin. There have been demographic increases in the area for the 65 to 69 years age bracket, indicating that Alicante could become an increasingly ageing community amid its significant population growth, with those of retired age and from the EU representing a quarter of the foreign population.

Other data contradicts false ideas that foreign immigration is exacerbating unemployment for Spain due to taking away jobs. The data revealed that only 12.8 per cent of workers affiliated with Social Security in Spain are foreigners. Concerning education, foreign children interestingly make up 20 per cent of the total in Alicante schools, an increase from the previous year.

The study was carried out in allegiance with the Migration Secretary, which aims to promote the integration of residents into Spanish society and defend their rights. What the data clearly reveals about Alicante is that continues to be a global hotspot for foreign investment and residency and that its vibrant, dynamic culture and population is constituted by communities of Spanish and foreign origin.

