By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 9:00 • 1 minute read

Orquestra de la Marina Alta for Flood Victims Credit: Facebook, OMA Orquestra de la Marina Alta

Orquestra de la Marina Alta

The Orquestra de la Marina Alta (O.M.A.) has pulled out all the stops to help the victims of the catastrophic DANA floods that ravaged parts of Valencia late last month. On 1 December, they’ll be filling the Teatre-Auditori de Beniarbeig with the sounds of Dvořák and Gounod in a stirring charity concert aimed at raising vital funds.

Under the expert baton of their resident conductor, Francesc Estevez, the O.M.A. promises an evening to remember. From the grandeur of Dvořák’s Serenata op. 44 to the peaceful charm of Gounod’s Petite Symphonie.

Estevez, a familiar face to the region’s classical music fans, is thrilled to lead this special concert.

A ticket to give back.

Tickets for the concert are priced at a modest €15, with every euro heading straight to help the DANA victims. You can secure yours now through Notikumi, book via WhatsApp on 690 251 516, or email teatre@beniarbeig.org. Prefer a bit of spontaneity? Doors open at 6 PM, so you can grab a seat an hour before showtime.

Backed by the Ayuntamiento de Beniarbeig and Fundación Dénia, this event isn’t just a concert – it’s a call to action. So, dust off your best evening attire, and join the O.M.A. on December 1 for a night of harmony and hope.

Save the date:

What: Charity Concert for DANA Flood Victims

Where: Teatre-Auditori de Beniarbeig

When: 1 December, 19:00

Tickets: €15

Get more news from around Costa Blanca North.

Find more Spanish news stories in English.