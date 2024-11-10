By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 7:19 • 1 minute read

Trees to Protect Neighbours Image: Shutterstock/Zurijeta

THE golf course at Altorreal in Molina de Segura is under pressure to make changes after a court ruling to protect nearby houses from stray golf balls.

Resident complaints lead to legal action

A local resident raised concerns, leading the First Instance Court number 1 of Molina de Segura to order the golf course to plant ‘suitable tall trees’ along the right side of the course to keep balls from flying into homes.

Trees and nets to block stray golf balls

In the meantime, while the trees grow, the court has also told the course to put up protective nets around hole two, which has been causing the most trouble. According to reports, this homeowner has had golf balls landing on their property for years, causing damage. The court has ordered the golf course to pay them €3,167 plus interest for those damages.

Course’s efforts fall short

The ruling shows that even though the course has tried to fix the problem with construction work, it still hasn’t been enough to stop balls from ending up in nearby gardens. While some stray balls are part of the game, the court felt that the constant issues meant it was time for the golf course to step up. The golf course can appeal the decision, but for now, they need to take action to help protect the community.

