Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 7:19
• 1 minute read
Trees to Protect Neighbours
Image: Shutterstock/Zurijeta
THE golf course at Altorreal in Molina de Segura is under pressure to make changes after a court ruling to protect nearby houses from stray golf balls.
A local resident raised concerns, leading the First Instance Court number 1 of Molina de Segura to order the golf course to plant ‘suitable tall trees’ along the right side of the course to keep balls from flying into homes.
In the meantime, while the trees grow, the court has also told the course to put up protective nets around hole two, which has been causing the most trouble. According to reports, this homeowner has had golf balls landing on their property for years, causing damage. The court has ordered the golf course to pay them €3,167 plus interest for those damages.
The ruling shows that even though the course has tried to fix the problem with construction work, it still hasn’t been enough to stop balls from ending up in nearby gardens. While some stray balls are part of the game, the court felt that the constant issues meant it was time for the golf course to step up. The golf course can appeal the decision, but for now, they need to take action to help protect the community.
Read more Costa Calida news, articles and events here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.