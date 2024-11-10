Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By John Smith •
Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 17:05
• 1 minute read
Michael O’Leary is always happy to share an opinion
Credit: World Travel & Tourism Council flickr
Whether Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary makes regular statements guaranteed to wind people up or if it’s a ‘special gift’ there is no question that he manages to garner large amounts of space in newspapers and social media.
As an Irish resident, he is perfectly entitled to vote for whichever party he wishes in the upcoming General Election set for November 29 and prior to the weekend of November 9 and 10, he made his feelings clear.
He confirmed that his advice would be for voters to give their X to Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke in the Longford–Westmeath constituency as it was important to elect an government which “gets sh*t done.”
What has infuriated Fianna Fáil political party is that he went on to explain that there were too many members of that party in The Dail (Irish Parliament) who were former teachers.
“The Dail is full of teachers – nothing wrong with teachers, I love teachers, but I wouldn’t generally employ a lot of teachers to go out and get things done,” was the quote that has been heavily criticised and classed as offensive by Fianna Fáil Minister of State James Browne.
Understanding the way in which he could be negatively associated by O’Leary’s statement, Mr Burke told RTÉ radio that he “absolutely” disagreed with the businessman about teachers.
As the airline chief has his own commercial expectations to promote as well, he didn’t hold back in criticising the Irish Green Party for their overall manifesto, particularly with regards to a cap on passengers at Dublin Airport.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.