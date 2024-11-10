By John Smith • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 17:05 • 1 minute read

Michael O’Leary is always happy to share an opinion Credit: World Travel & Tourism Council flickr

Whether Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary makes regular statements guaranteed to wind people up or if it’s a ‘special gift’ there is no question that he manages to garner large amounts of space in newspapers and social media.

Michael O’Leary wants Irish government that “gets sh*t done.”

As an Irish resident, he is perfectly entitled to vote for whichever party he wishes in the upcoming General Election set for November 29 and prior to the weekend of November 9 and 10, he made his feelings clear.

He confirmed that his advice would be for voters to give their X to Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke in the Longford–Westmeath constituency as it was important to elect an government which “gets sh*t done.”

What has infuriated Fianna Fáil political party is that he went on to explain that there were too many members of that party in The Dail (Irish Parliament) who were former teachers.

O’Leary likes teachers but doesn’t trust them to get things done

“The Dail is full of teachers – nothing wrong with teachers, I love teachers, but I wouldn’t generally employ a lot of teachers to go out and get things done,” was the quote that has been heavily criticised and classed as offensive by Fianna Fáil Minister of State James Browne.

Understanding the way in which he could be negatively associated by O’Leary’s statement, Mr Burke told RTÉ radio that he “absolutely” disagreed with the businessman about teachers.

He also has no time for the Irish Green Party

As the airline chief has his own commercial expectations to promote as well, he didn’t hold back in criticising the Irish Green Party for their overall manifesto, particularly with regards to a cap on passengers at Dublin Airport.