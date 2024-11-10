By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 10 Nov 2024 • 17:35 • 2 minutes read

Schools such as this were heavily affected by the DANA and have forced some students to be relocated in the Marina Alta region Credit:X.@Educar06Diego

Schools in the Marina Alta region are opening their doors to students from severely flood-hit areas who are having to relocate to be able to recommence their studies.

Amid the tragedy of lost lives, livelihoods and belongings in the recent floods provoked by the DANA across regions of Valencia, there have been several stories which offer a glimmer of hope. Ongoing solidarity for the victims of the severe flooding has been immense, including the shipment of water, food, clothing and other material from many communities across Spain and the arrival of thousands of volunteers to flood-hit areas.

Schools in Marina Alta region relocate storm-affected students

The Marina Alta region is participating in the solidarity efforts by supporting the younger generations whose schooling has been affected for the last 15 days since the tragedy struck the Valencian Community. On Friday, the Department of Education, Culture, Universities and Employment issued a circular bulletin informing citizens about the relocation of students affected by DANA to other educational facilities in nearby local areas. In some cases, the relocation will take place within the same municipality, while in others, it maybe to a neighbouring town. This will also depend on the number of places required and the availability offered by the schools eligible to temporarily educate new students. In some cases, school transport is also being organised to accommodate those having to relocate.

The Ministry of Education has also decided to extend the educational ‘foster care’ period until November 22. This means that families wishing for their child to make a permanent move to the newly-allocated school can do, but they must apply to the schooling body or department within their locality. The ‘foster schools’ will be responsible for informing parents and guardians about the procedures.

Classes to resume tomorrow November 11 for schools given the go-ahead after flooding

Centres unaffected by the DANA and who have been approved for continuation of classes after technical inspections, will resume classes as of tomorrow, November 11. Centres with minor damage, but that can prove compliance with safety and hygiene standards and that can be repaired within 15 days, will also be able to resume teaching practice tomorrow.

Javea schools open their doors to two students from flood-hit zones

According to the Councillor for Education for Javea City Council, Mavi Pérez, some educational centres in the Marina Alta will open their doors to accommodate students affected by the flooding. Circumstances for which a student requires relocation to a new school may differ: some may have lost homes or in some cases, there may have been significant damage to their own school. In Javea, for the moment, two students have been welcomed to local schools – one of secondary school age and another a primary pupil. Pérez has assured that ‘Valencian Regional Government’s order to relocate students has informed that it can only be carried out on a ratio.’ It is important to stress that this is only a temporary measure and those requesting relocation of their children must provide information of the motive for the move and of their locality. When normality returns and renovation work is completed, it is expected that the relocated students will return to their original educational centre.

This is a positive and reassuring move for hundreds of families who have been left completed disorientated by the flooding and have lost homes or access to key facilities including schools, shops or health centres. It is another positive example of how in the face of adversity, whole communities continue to rally together to support those most in need and a very heartwarming reflection of local areas including Javea and the Marina Alta region who are showing such solidarity.

