By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 10:23 • 1 minute read

Image: La Zenia Boulevard.

Zenia Boulevard places a high emphasis on sustainability and environmental stewardship, which is why the newly launched Insect Hotel has been met with great enthusiasm.

Insects are crucial to our environment, contributing to the pollination of plants, decomposing organic material, and acting as a food source for various wildlife. Unfortunately, many insect populations are threatened by urban development and pesticide usage. The Insect Hotel at Zenia Boulevard seeks to create a sanctuary for these essential creatures.

Insect Hotel

What can visitors expect from the Insect Hotel? This facility is specially designed to provide shelter for beneficial insects, including bees, ladybugs, and butterflies. Its purpose is to enhance local biodiversity and foster a supportive habitat where these insects can flourish, thereby aiding the overall ecological balance.

The Insect Hotel also serves a significant role in promoting biodiversity and environmental education. It aims to protect essential insect species that are vital for pollination and ecological stability while acting as an educational tool for visitors of all ages to learn about the importance of insects within the ecosystem.

Guests are invited to witness first-hand the contributions of these small but mighty creatures to a healthier environment.