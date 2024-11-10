Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By John Smith •
Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 12:52
• 1 minute read
The 39 mothers who received medals in May 2024
Credit: Finnish President
Starting in 1946, following the end of the Second World War, the President of the Republic of Finland annually attends a special Mother’s Day event which takes place on the second Sunday in May.
This year, Finnish President Alexander Stubb together with his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb, working in association with the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health congratulated 39 mothers for the work that they have undertaken.
The very special ceremony, held at the Government Banquet Hall in Helsinki, saw the 39 mothers awarded with the Medal First Class with Gold Cross of the Order of the White Rose of Finland in recognition of their merits in raising children and promoting family life and parenthood.
Those awarded the decoration included mothers of large families, single parents, foster parents, adoptive parents and support parents as well as mothers of children with special needs from different parts of Finland, from Lapland to Åland.
Many of the decorated mothers also volunteer to promote the welfare of children and young people and the oldest mother decorated in 2024 was 99 years old and the youngest is 43 years old.
President Stubb has now struck a blow for gender equality by announcing that from 2025, he intends to celebrate Father’s Day (which takes place on the second Sunday of November and has been recognised as an official celebration since 2019) with a similar event and presentation.
In a message on his Facebook page, the President wished everyone a happy Father’s Day and said his own father has been a role model for him.
“I am grateful for all the support I have received from my father throughout my life,” Stubb wrote in the Facebook post and posted a photograph of himself, his father Goran and brother Nicolas.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
