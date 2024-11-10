By John Smith • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 12:52 • 1 minute read

The 39 mothers who received medals in May 2024 Credit: Finnish President

Starting in 1946, following the end of the Second World War, the President of the Republic of Finland annually attends a special Mother’s Day event which takes place on the second Sunday in May.

39 mothers were awarded medals for their support of children and family

This year, Finnish President Alexander Stubb together with his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb, working in association with the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health congratulated 39 mothers for the work that they have undertaken.

The very special ceremony, held at the Government Banquet Hall in Helsinki, saw the 39 mothers awarded with the Medal First Class with Gold Cross of the Order of the White Rose of Finland in recognition of their merits in raising children and promoting family life and parenthood.

Those awarded the decoration included mothers of large families, single parents, foster parents, adoptive parents and support parents as well as mothers of children with special needs from different parts of Finland, from Lapland to Åland.

One stand out recipient of a medal was 99 years old

Many of the decorated mothers also volunteer to promote the welfare of children and young people and the oldest mother decorated in 2024 was 99 years old and the youngest is 43 years old.

Celebrating gender equality, a similar honour will be granted to fathers from 2025

President Stubb has now struck a blow for gender equality by announcing that from 2025, he intends to celebrate Father’s Day (which takes place on the second Sunday of November and has been recognised as an official celebration since 2019) with a similar event and presentation.

In a message on his Facebook page, the President wished everyone a happy Father’s Day and said his own father has been a role model for him.

“I am grateful for all the support I have received from my father throughout my life,” Stubb wrote in the Facebook post and posted a photograph of himself, his father Goran and brother Nicolas.