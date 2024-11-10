By John Smith • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 13:36 • 2 minutes read

King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family lay the first wreaths this year Credit: Royal Family X

Remembrance Sunday is held in the United Kingdom to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

Remembrance Sunday is held on the second Sunday of November

It is held on the second Sunday in November (the Sunday nearest November, 11 Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of hostilities in the First World War).

Although there are special ceremonies held throughout the UK, the most important is that which is held in the Mall at the Cenotaph, in London, this year on November 10.

Royal Family take the lead but Princes Andrew and Harry were once again not invited

This is the second year that King Charles III has led the laying of wreaths in his own right, joined initially by other members of the British Royal Family, excluding Prince Andrew and Prince Harry whilst Queen Camilla missed out due to a chest infection.

The event sees British politicians as well as representatives of the Commonwealth laying their own wreaths followed by a march past of current and former members of the Armed Services and support staff including Merchant Navy, Police, Ambulance service and many more.

Very few survivors from the Second World War are still alive to take part

Time passes and so do those who served in both World Wars but there are always conflicts around the world which need to be remembered.

It will be the third Remembrance event since the Russian invasion of the Ukraine and therefore as it is intended to honour those who have fallen, it will highlight once again that whilst we remember those who were killed in earlier wars, there continues to be fighting in many parts of the world.

There is still support for the Royal British Legion and Remembrance Sunday in Spain and Gibraltar

The majority of other countries commemorate their losses on different dates but here in Spain, many branches of the Royal British Legion in areas with significant British residents will perform their own ceremonies and as usual there will be a major event taking place in Gibraltar which has been so connected with the British Armed Forces with a second ceremony at the US War Memorial on the Rock.