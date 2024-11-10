Thousands of volunteers in the great clean-up

By Adam Woodward • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 12:18 • 2 minutes read

Malaga University volunteers sort donations. Credit: University of Malaga

Thousands of volunteers throughout the Malaga region have stepped forward to help out in the great clean-up following floods that tore through the province.

Álora, Cártama, and Valle de Abdalajís have borne the brunt of the damage caused by torrential rains and floods. ‘They have already forgotten us,’ say posts on social media, commenting on how little aid has been given by the central government in Madrid. So, as has historically been the situation in Andalusia, the residents of the towns of Malaga province have organised among themselves the big clean-up.

Students from the University of Malaga have taken the initiative and, through social media channels, have formed brigades to help the villages of Álora, Cártama, and Almogía, some of the most seriously affected areas, get back on their feet with help clearing out the thick mud that covers huge parts of the towns, as well as organising collections of essentials that residents lost when flash flooding hit on Tuesday, October 29.

Clean-up driven by local volunteers with little help from government

More than 500 volunteers, under the coordination of local authorities, participated in an aid operation after the catastrophe caused by the DANA weather system. Volunteers classified, packed, and loaded tonnes of heavy material and basic necessities into vans. The donations, which come from all over the region, have already begun to be sent via a convoy of lorries to the most affected areas. As well, entire families coming from all over the Malaga province have been working alongside civil protection teams in the absence of central government assistance.

The animal rescue Galgos en Familia have announced a donation pause because they now think that they have enough product donations at this time. Such was the response from so many in the community, but the clean-up still remains a priority.

At the civil protection base of Álora (Calle Edison, 102), every morning at 9.30am they divide scores of volunteers from all over the region into groups to help at different points. In Cártama, the Social Welfare department (Calle Gonzalez Marín, 3 – 952 422 038) are receiving donations, although they say it is advisable to contact them first for information on what is needed and how to help the victims. There is also a Facebook group called ‘Cártama sin fotos’, where the needs of local residents are published.

The solidarity of the people of Malaga continues to be an example to the world. As the situation stabilises, the community does not forget those who need it most, and help continues to flow in.