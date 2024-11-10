Valencian Freemasons rally together.

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 18:36 • 1 minute read

Valencian Freemasons rally to aid DANA disaster victims. Credit: Valencia Freemasons

In an immediate response, the Freemasons of Valencia have sprung into action, rallying to help their neighbours hit hard by the deadly DANA storms.

When the catastrophic news broke on October 30, Valencian Freemasons knew they had to step up. With the devastation mounting, Provincial Grandmaster Rodney Bignell urgently appealed to all local Lodges, urging them to mobilise resources and reach out in support.

The response was immediate. By November 5, collections of food, clothing, blankets, and essential hygiene supplies were delivered to Aldeia to support the rescue operations. But that was just the beginning. Bignell launched a DANA Relief Appeal, calling for monetary donations from members and communities alike, ensuring that funds flowed to those in need. Plans are now in motion to work with national and local organisations, making sure every effort hits the mark.

Individual Freemasons didn’t stop there. Across the province, they’ve been digging deep, chipping in their own donations to local charities and rolling up their sleeves to assist on the ground, helping rescue teams in their mission to bring relief to those reeling from the disaster.

A message of solidarity.

Reflecting on the outpouring of support, Rodney Bignell said, “I am profoundly saddened by the tragic events of last week. On behalf of all Freemasons in Valencia, I extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to everyone affected by the DANA tragedy. I am immensely proud of the tireless efforts of my fellow Masons in providing relief to the devastated areas. We remain steadfast in our dedication to alleviating the suffering of our friends and neighbours in Valencia.”

For the Valencian Freemasons, community care is a cornerstone of their mission, and in times of crisis, they’re showing what it truly means to be there for their own.

About Valencian Freemasonry

Valencian Freemasonry is part of the world’s largest non-religious fraternal organisation, bringing together 24 Lodges across the region. Committed to charity and community service, these Lodges regularly raise funds and foster fellowship, building the bonds that matter in times of need.

For further information, please contact:

Matt James, Provincial Grand Secretary

sec@glpvalencia.com.

