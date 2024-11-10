Vicky Mymlan discusses her life in Spain

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Gemma Middleton •
Updated: 12 Nov 2024 • 13:40 • 1 minute read
Vicky is making Spain her home and hopes to eventually work in Eco-tourism (photo: Vicky Mymlan)
Vicky, a Swedish-speaking Finn, made the move to Barcelona in 2022 after spending a few years in the UK beforehand.
She decided to leave Sweden after spending some time there before she moved to the UK, to enhance her professional career and because Sweden “is cold and dark during the winter months.” Vicky explained that spending time in the UK first made the transition to Spain slightly easier.
In 2022 Vicky was offered a job working for an international airline company and would be based in Barcelona, Spain. Vicky, who speaks five Germanic languages fluently, decided to accept the job “because Finland is part of the Schengen so it was an easy relocation that wouldn’t involve work visas.”
She went on to say one thing that she found difficult was the lack of recognition for some of her professional qualifications. “I have to retake them in Spanish and I do not speak Spanish fluently, yet.” Vicky has every intention of calling Spain her home indefinitely and would like to eventually work in Eco-tourism and pursue a PhD. “I love Spain. The food, the weather and the people. I’d like to interact with more Scandinavians though, and I would tell others thinking of moving to Spain to go for it. There are so many opportunities to be found here.”
Gemma is a content writer, teacher and screenwriter who has lived in Spain for 16 years. She's now enjoying her time as an 'empty nester'
