The unusual bonsai exhibition will include talks on the culture behind the enchanting trees
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Benalmádena
Around thirty species of bonsai tree will be displayed in the 35th edition of an exhibition at the Benalmádena House of Culture between November 13 and 16.
In total, the exhibition will house around 30 specimens of the rustic tree, most of them native to Mediterranean climates. The event is being promoted by the Friends of Bonsai Association in collaboration with the City Council.
The concept of bonsai trees is traditionally of Japanese origin with the word itself meaning ‘tray planting.’ They are unique-looking miniature trees in pots which have been shaped and pruned according to Japanese methods to look magical and enchanting.
Between November 13 to 16, there will be demonstrations and performances. On Thursday evening, at 8pm there will be a distribution of diplomas ceremony for the coming course, followed by a a guitar performance by David Yáñez Sanahuja.
On Friday, at 6:30pm there will be a bonsai demonstration given by experts, Miguel Ángel González and Antonio Jesús Ponce on the exciting culture of bonsai trees.
There will be a demonstration of ikebana (Japanase flower arranging) on Saturday at 12pm, given by Miguel Ángel González before closing the ceremony at 1:30pm.
Find us at Benalmádena House of Culture between November 13 and 16.
General opening hours to visit the exhibition will be:
Weekdays: 10am to 2pm and 4:30pm to 8pm
Saturday: 10am to 1:30pm
See you there!
