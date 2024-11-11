By Johanna Gardener • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 11:18 • 1 minute read

The new aquatic chairlift adapting to users with reduced mobility Credit:X:@EsAltea

Altea’s Municipal Swimming Pool has now installed an aquatic chair lift so that users with reduced mobility can use the pool’s services.

The investment costing €7,000 was approved by the City Council and announced by the local Sports Councillor, Sara Soler.

The new equipment installed at the side of the main pool will allow users with mobility difficulties to be lowered into the water easily and comfortably. The area manager commented: ‘In the aim of continuing to increase and improve sports services in the area, we have acquired an aquatic chairlift, so that people with reduced mobility can have more comfortable access to the pool.’

As Soler has pointed out, ‘on Saturday mornings, the pool offers specific functional diversity classes which often caters for several users with reduced mobility who from now on will be able to access the pool more easily.’ This will be in addition to the amphibious chair which is already in use. These classes are adaptive to swimmers with various physical challenges including cerebral palsy, reduced mobility, spasticity or dystonia (movement disorders) and can help to facilitate muscle relaxation.

Altea’s Municipal Swimming Pool offers a range of swimming classes

Altea’s Municipal Swimming Pool offers a range of other swimming classes including swimming for children, for pregnant women and therapeutic swimming sessions. There are also aqua gym classes targeted at all ages and abilities and specific training sessions to perfect diverse swimming styles. It is hoped that initiatives and investments such as this can continue to attract a universal public to the sports facilities in the area.

