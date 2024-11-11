By Letara Draghia • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 21:54 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Shutterstock, art4you1

Following Donald J. Trump’s re-election, a significant number of Americans are exploring opportunities to move abroad, with Europe being a top destination of interest.

Let’s delve into why Americans want to leave their home country and reside in Europe.

Celebrity stances on Trump’s re-election

Donald Trump’s November 2024 victory over Kamala Harris has stirred a significant movement among Americans, with many voicing concerns over the current political landscape. As Newsweek reported, high-profile celebrities, including Barbra Streisand and Whoopi Goldberg, have previously shared sentiments about leaving the U.S. in response to Trump’s policies.

Previously, on The Late Show, Streisand expressed intentions of moving to England, citing her discomfort with the country’s political direction. While Goldberg clarified her commitment to staying in the U.S., she remains an outspoken critic of Trump’s appointment.

Celebrity supporters of Trump including Danica Patrick, have celebrated his victory. Danica has shown optimism about policy changes that she believes will improve public education. Forbes quoted NASCAR driver Danica expressing optimism, saying, “Public schools will be safe again soon for kids.”

Famous podcaster, Joe Rogan, who recently hosted Trump and endorsed him the day before the election, posted a video of himself watching Trump’s victory with the caption “WHOLE. LEE. S***.”

British journalist and presenter Piers Morgan congratulated Trump and said the win is “a testament to your resilience, mental strength and never-give-up mentality as your enemies tried to kill you, jail you and brand you the new Hitler.”

Prominent celebrity figures such as Billie Eilish and John Cusack have been vocal in their opposition to Trump. Eilish criticised Trump’s stance on women’s rights, while Cusack expressed dismay at the re-election results, highlighting the polarised opinions among celebrities.

This division within American celebrity circles mirrors a broader societal split, one that has perhaps motivated regular citizens to seek stability and peace abroad.

Where in Europe do Americans want to move?

Since Trump’s re-election, European countries like Portugal, Germany, and Ireland have seen a surge in online searches from Americans looking to relocate. A report from Schengen News highlighted a staggering 1,514 per cent increase in searches related to European migration. The report also stated that ‘according to data from Google Analytics, American users have searched for numerous relocation destinations, and European countries have led this list.’

The most desirable countries for relocation according to Schengen News were Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, The Netherlands, Spain and Portugal.

A press release from Kyero, a European property portal, reveals a 138 per cent increase in property views in Portugal and 57.9 per cent across Spain, France, and Italy. Americans appear drawn to these destinations for reasons such as healthcare access, political stability, and lower crime rates. Louise Dell, co-founder of Kyero, attributed the trend to “economic uncertainty and political polarisation”.

Data from Expatsi, a company assisting Americans in moving abroad, confirms that website traffic soared post-election. Co-founder Jen Barnett noted an overwhelming increase in inquiries, with Americans seeking to leave quickly and many with plans to settle in Europe. She told CNBC that they had booked over 100 new clients shortly after Trump’s win.

As Americans weigh up their options, Europe seems to be an appealing destination for those seeking a fresh start.

