By Letara Draghia • Updated: 11 Nov 2024 • 21:22 • 4 minutes read

Credit: Compare Funerals

Discussing funeral plans and whether someone wants to be cremated or buried is a sensitive subject. Many of us shy away from these types of conversations, but it’s important to remember that having a funeral plan in place is a thoughtful action you can take to protect your loved ones from the emotional and logistical challenges that can arise if you don’t have anything in writing.

Without a pre-arranged funeral plan as an expat in Spain, family members are often left to navigate complex paperwork, language barriers, and unfamiliar processes, all while dealing with their own grief. The absence of a clear funeral plan can also lead to unexpected costs and delays, adding to the stress of an already difficult time.

However, when you have a funeral plan set up, much of the burden is lifted from your family and loved ones’ shoulders. Everything, from the service arrangement to the handling of permits and paperwork, is taken care of according to your wishes. This not only provides peace of mind but also ensures that your family can focus on supporting each other, knowing that everything is organised, in safe hands, and how you wanted it.

A recent report from PANASEF, Spain’s leading funeral services association, reveals that cremation now represents almost 48 per cent of all funeral services in Spain, which is a significant increase from previous years.

As the demand for cremations continues to grow across Spain, more expats are considering this option within their funeral plans.

Read below to learn about cremation in Spain, plus gain practical and professional advice for expat funeral arrangements with our recommendation.

Why cremation is becoming more popular in Spain

According to PANASEF, cremations in Spain have risen nearly 3 per cent from 2022, with urban cities including Malaga showing particularly high rates, reportedly around 80 per cent. This trend mirrors broader shifts seen globally, where cremation is increasingly seen as a flexible, economical, and environmentally friendly option compared to a traditional burial.

The benefits of choosing to be cremated in Spain

Cost-effectiveness: Cremation often costs less than a traditional burial, which can be especially appealing to expats living in high-cost areas. PANASEF’s report highlights that cremation or burial make up about 15 per cent of the average funeral expense. Eco-friendly option: As awareness of environmental issues grows, many choose cremation to minimise their carbon footprint. Burial often involves embalming chemicals and maintenance costs for gravesites. With cremation, families can also opt for eco-friendly urns or scatter ashes in designated natural areas. Convenience for families abroad: For expats, cremation can simplify logistics, allowing loved ones to travel with ashes from Spain without the legal complexities involved in repatriating the body – although this is possible and can be arranged by trusted funeral providers such as Compare Funerals Spain.

Potential downsides of cremation to consider

Cultural taboos and religious reasons: While cremation is on the rise, Spain remains a country with strong cultural traditions, and many ceremonies remain religiously oriented with a traditional burial. If you or your loved ones have religious beliefs that might influence this choice, consider these deeply before deciding on cremation. Availability of crematoriums: Although urban cities are well-equipped, some rural areas have limited access to crematoriums. Depending on the location, families may need to consider transportation logistics – a trusted provider of this is Compare Funerals Spain. They can arrange all the required paperwork, cremation permits and logistics to ensure the process is organised and efficient. High VAT: In Spain, all funeral services carry a 14.9 per cent VAT rate. Discussing costs upfront can help ensure there are no surprises.

How cremation in Spain differs from other European countries

Understanding how cremations in Spain differ to those in other countries can help you make informed decisions while planning your funeral as an expat. The cremation process in Spain varies compared to other countries, especially regarding the speed of services.

In the UK, for example, around 78 per cent of deaths result in cremation, with ceremonies typically held in chapels followed by a waiting period. In Spain, funerals often occur within 24-48 hours of death and may be held in funeral homes or churches. Understanding these differences may help you make a decision that best honours your personal and cultural values.

Sweden has one of the highest cremation rates globally, at approximately 86 per cent in 2020. The country emphasises environmental considerations with advanced filtration systems to reduce emissions. While Spain is increasing its focus on eco-friendly practices, it is still developing in this area compared to Sweden.

Cremation rates vary across Europe. For instance, Germany had a cremation rate of 73 per cent in 2021, while France’s rate was around 44 per cent in 2020. Depending on where you are from, you may want to follow the traditions held in your home country and this reinforces why having a funeral plan in place is so important.

How to make a funeral plan in Spain as an expat

Can I pre-plan a funeral or cremation in Spain?

For expats seeking peace of mind, planning a funeral in advance can help avoid financial burdens for loved ones.

Planning ahead can bring peace of mind, knowing that financial and logistical burdens are minimised for loved ones. Compare Funerals Spain provides affordable trust-based Spanish funeral plans that are tailored to expats, including cremation or burial services with English-speaking funeral directors.

Their plans cover all of Spain, allowing you to choose between different payment options, including interest-free monthly instalments.

Compare Funerals Spain will guide you through this sensitive decision with respect, empathy, and expertise, helping you explore options, costs, and the legal requirements for a smooth, well-organised service.

Whether for environmental, economic, or logistical reasons, cremation can offer a practical solution for expats.