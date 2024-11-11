By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 13:33 • 2 minutes read

Fancy Dress Frenzy in Benidorm. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm

Benidorm ‘Fancy Dress Party’ 2024.

Last year’s ‘Fancy Dress Party’ in Benidorm saw 40,000 visitors from all over the world. This year, Brits and people from all over the world flock to Benidorm for a party with a purpose.

Thousands are expected to dress up, donate, and do good at Benidorm’s fancy dress bash. It’s time to give back to a country and region that has given us so much over the years.

Benidorm’s beloved Fancy Dress Party is back, and this year, it’s not just about fun and flamboyant costumes – it’s a call to action.

Set to attract a staggering 30,000 British revelers on Thursday, November 14, this annual costume extravaganza is taking a heartwarming turn. The lively parade through Benidorm’s famed ‘English zone’ is putting charity in the spotlight, collecting funds to support those hit hard by recent DANA storms.

Fancy dress goes fundraising.

Kicking off on Saturday, November 9, a total of 38 bustling bars, hotels, and party venues across Benidorm will set up donation boxes, inviting everyone to dig deep and give generously. With names like Marina Resort, Funky Flamingo, Jolly Roger, and Yorkshire Pride 1, these hotspots are pledging to raise funds for DANA victims until the big event wraps up on November 15. Every single last euro counts, and participating establishments are going all-in with donation boxes in an initiative that’s expected to raise thousands for a truly worthy cause, giving back to a country and region that has given us so much over the years.

Carriages cut, but spirits soar.

In a twist to the traditional Fancy Dress parade, organisers have announced that the number of floats will be slashed by half. “We’re banking on a major response to this fundraising effort, especially with the Fancy Dress crowd so eager to contribute,” shared organisers, who hope the focus on charity will only enhance the electric atmosphere. Still, safety measures are staying strict. Jesús Carrobles, Benidorm’s Councillor for Events and Public Safety, assured that “the full security setup remains in place, anticipating a massive turnout.” The Fancy Dress faithful, who’ve booked flights and hotels well in advance, are expected to pack out the town, undeterred by recent weather worries. This year’s Fancy Dress Party isn’t just about outrageous outfits – it’s about giving back. So, throw on that costume, grab a pint, and join the feel-good fest that’s turning a fancy dress day into a fundraising frenzy.

Get more news from around Costa Blanca North.

Find more Spanish news stories in English.