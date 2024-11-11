By Aurelia Munoz • Updated: 11 Nov 2024 • 12:35 • 1 minute read

Bluetongue virous spreads in the Balearic islands. Credit: pexels/Close up of Flock of Sheep

The bluetongue virus has spread across the Balearic Islands, causing losses estimated in the millions.

The virus, with a more aggressive serotype, has already killed 2,000 sheep in the Es Raiguer area of Mallorca alone. For this reason, the vaccination campaign has been brought forward to this week following the arrival of the first 50,000 doses.

According to the Conselleria d’Agricultura, 200 outbreaks have been detected, but veterinarians suspect there may be more. An area where the virus has had a severe impact is in the fincas of the Serra de Tramuntana due to the concentration of mosquitoes.

The bluetongue is not a risk to humans

The president of Asaja (Young Farmers’ Agricultural Association), who urges the vaccination of native breeds, reminded the public that this virus is not contagious to humans and that lamb consumption is completely safe. The vaccines are intended to boost the immunity of the lambs in order to stop the spread of the epidemic.

The vaccination will begin in mid-November and continue throughout December, when a further 100,000 doses are expected to arrive, with the hope of minimising the losses the farming sector has already suffered.