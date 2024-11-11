By Johanna Gardener • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 14:44 • 1 minute read

The famous bronze girl statue - one of the many landmarks on the free tour of Benalmádena Credit:Shutterstock:Chrisdorney

Benalmádena town is offering free tours to take interested culture lovers on a guided tour to explore the hidden secrets and historical legacy of this charming Málaga town.

Benalmádena town is a beautiful white gem on the Costa del Sol, about 40 minutes by car from Málaga city. Amid the hubbub of 21st century life, it has managed to preserve its village essence and charm.

Histories, landmarks and legacies waiting to be discovered

Behind its white-washed houses and flower-lined streets, there lies histories, landmarks and legacies waiting to be discovered. Whether you live in Benalmádena or not, exploring the history behind the enchanting town will add a whole new layer of magic to your perception of the place.

Visit archeological remains and behold breathtaking coastal views from the top

The town is offering free tours for all to explore the landmarks and archeological hotspots of Benalmádena. Starting at the Plaza de las Tres Culturas, you will see the remains of the city’s archeological past. You will then go onto see the tasteful bronce sculpture of the Niña de Benalmádena, be shown some of the most eye-catching views of Benalmádena Costa and discover a legendary church and the delightful walled gardens.

The tour will be in English. Pets are welcome and participants can sign up for their free slot on the website’s timetable at Civitatis Benalmádena Free Tour.

Meet at: Museo Felipe Orlando, Plaza de las Tres Culturas (Benalmádena Town)

The meeting point will be at the Museo Felipe Orlando, Plaza de las Tres Culturas (Benalmádena Town) at the scheduled time where the light walking tour will commence lasting approximately one hour. Cancellations are free and made on the webpage.

