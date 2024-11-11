Carlos Sarduy Trio at Clarence

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 11 Nov 2024 • 17:29 • 1 minute read

Carlos Sarduy. Credit: Clarence Jazz Club.

Carlos Sarduy plays the standards and classics of Latin rhythms from Rumba to Son, adding his own inimitable touch of experimental with Calypsos, Cuban Timba and even Bebop.

With Gastón Joya in the trio, they create a foot-tapping melody and beat. Sarduy is a trumpeter, percussionist, and excellent pianist, as well as being highly acclaimed for his great vibe and musical versatility.

Carlos Sarduy has always been an excellent pianist, trumpeter and composer. Born in Havana, he began playing the trumpet at the age of 4, living a musically unique childhood that allowed him ample training and exposure in the Cuban musical scene. He arrived in Europe, where his incredible talent was immediately snapped up, adapting to play with the best groups of Flamenco, Pop, and traditional Cuban music. Carlos Sarduy has played with some top musicians including Chucho Valdés, Bebo Valdés, Steve Coleman, Dave Murray, and Esperanza Spalding, among others.

Throughout his concerts, Carlos Sarduy involves his audience in a vibrant and melodic performance with a very characteristic paraphrasing that makes his style of Afro-Cuban music unique. Carlos Sarduy is an impressive master who develops his Latin Jazz style in an innovative and avant-garde way.

The Carlos Sarduy Trio play the Clarence Jazz Club, Calle Danza Invisible 8, Torremolinos, on Saturday, November 16 at 10pm Tickets cost €20 and are available from clarencejazzclub.com.