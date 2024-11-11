€1 million in grants for storm victims

By Adam Woodward • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 18:57 • 1 minute read

Francisco Salado explains grants for DANA victims. Credit: Diputación de Malaga.

The Provincial Council has allocated €1 million to help families affected by DANA weather system in the province of Malaga. Provincial president, Francisco Salado, says that ‘we have put people at the centre of all our actions.’

The aid brings the possibility of a grant for those households affected by the floods with a ceiling of €10,000 each to cover basic needs and supplies, furniture, and repair works.

A special emergency plan has also been launched in which repair works on fifteen roads is to be carried out with an investment of €2 million. So far since the flood disaster, the provincial institution has transferred a total of €105 million to the municipalities in the province.

The president, who visited some of the worst affected towns and villages, such as Valle de Abdalajís, Álora, Pizarra, and Cártama, has applauded the work done by local councils and civil protection units, in whom he has found a ‘positive and constructive’ response. ‘Administrations have not only the need but also the obligation to collaborate in the face of this type of catastrophe so that there is the least possible risk for citizens,’ he said.

A series of charitable actions have also been launched to help families, such as dedicating the contribution for the tickets of Friday’s ‘Red Friday,’ in which €16,500 was raised, and a collection from the sale of tickets for a Unicaja basketball match on December 3, an amount that will be matched by the Unicaja Foundation.