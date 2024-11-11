Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Johanna Gardener
Updated: 11 Nov 2024 • 13:21 • 1 minute read
Earthquakes hit the Málaga villages of Ardales and Alfarnate over the weekend
Two earthquakes have shaken the Málaga villages of Alfarnate and Ardales over the weekend with magnitudes reaching 3.4 on the Richter scale.
Amid a period of extreme weather conditions across Valencia, it would almost seem surreal for there to be news of further meteorological changes. However, on Sunday November 10, Ardales also fell victim to unusual weather phenomena when an earthquake struck the Málaga town at 10:34am in the morning.
According to seismological date from the National Geographic Institute (IGN), the earthquake had a recorded magnitude of 3.4 and was not the first to hit the area over the weekend. The earthquake’s focus was measured at 19km beneath the earth’s surface and fortunately, nobody was injured nor was there any identified damage to personal belongings or infrastructure. The first of the two earthquakes to take place over the weekend happened on Saturday in the nearby Málaga town of Alfarnate. This was a smaller earthquake, measuring in at a magnitude of 1.6 and with a depth of only six kilometres. There were no consequences of the earthquake.
Despite no material damage or major disruption, it has caused a stir in the two villages due to the unexpected nature of the quake.
Ardales is a small village in Málaga, of Arabic origin, located between the Ronda mountain range and the Guadalhorce Valley. The village boasts Andalucían charm with its narrow streets and white-washed houses and is famous for its camping and swimming facilities, as well as its proximity to the famous Caminito del Rey route, which can be accessed by foot from Ardales village.
Fortunately, the recent earthquake has not affected the popular Caminito del Rey attraction, but the local area of Álora was heavily hit by flooding at the end of October and is part of a huge clean-up operation to restore the area to its former glory.
