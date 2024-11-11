By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 10:28 • 1 minute read

Festive ‘thank You’ events-. Credit: Peter Sockett

Spreading Christmas cheer. Festive ‘thank you’ events launched by local charities.

As the festive season sparkles into view, several local charities have teamed up with ‘The Entertainers’ to throw a series of Christmas ‘Thank You’ events, aimed at celebrating the community support that keeps their life-changing work ticking along year after year. Without the helping hands of locals, these charities simply couldn’t make the magic happen – so now, it’s time for a round of hearty ‘cheers’ for the heroes of our towns.

With December fast approaching, The Entertainers’ pre-Christmas diary is looking packed with cheer.

Here’s where you can join the seasonal spirit, all while lending your support to vital causes within your own backyard:

Mark your Calendar:

December 7 – Gandia Men’s Hostel, raising support for Jalon Valley Help.

December 16 – Pego, in aid of APROP, our beloved local animal charity.

December 18 – Orba, once again rallying support for Jalon Valley Help.

December 20 – Alcalali, outside the Animo centre, also in support of Jalon Valley Help.

These dates are a must for your festive calendar! Each event promises a bit of fun, music, and plenty of community spirit – a chance for locals to come together and celebrate the impact of local charities. From helping people in need to looking after our four-legged friends, these charities are the backbone of our community. So, why not come along, join the festivities, and give back to those who give so much to us?

Don’t miss out – let’s make this season one to remember, filled with warmth, laughter, and above all, goodwill.

