By Donna Williams • Updated: 11 Nov 2024 • 22:43 • 4 minutes read

RozaRossa Family Country Club boasts 10 different tennis courts. Credit: RozaRossa Family Country Club

“You play the ball. You don’t play the opponent. Be free in your head. Be free in your shots. Go for it” – Rodger Federer

If any part of the above quote resonates with you, then you like many others, have already found your passion for this game that is far more than just hitting a ball. Tennis is as much about mental focus and agility as it is about physical.

Whether you believe you have what it takes to play tennis at a professional level or simply just want to challenge yourself to be better, it doesn’t really matter. It is what you get from your love of tennis that truly counts and if it is a passion that you can share with others, even better.

Therefore, when it comes to choosing a tennis club in Estepona, Costa del Sol, you want to select one that truly understands what playing tennis means to you. This requires finding one that professional athletes choose; there really cannot be a bigger or better endorsement than that.

RozaRossa Family Country Club: The Club chosen by professional tennis players

This is why RozaRossa Family Country Club is proud to be able to say that they have supported some truly incredible world tennis stars from ATP and WTA. The impressive list of names includes Marat Safin, Panna Udvardi, Larisa Savchenko, Roman Safiullin, Andrey Kuznetsov, Denis Istomin, Evgeny Karlovsky, Evgeny Donskoy, Andrey Olkhovsky, Mikhail Youzhny, and Magnus Norman. All of whom have made the decision to become regular guests at the Club.

When you look at the professional courts that are on offer it really is easy to see why RozaRossa Family Country Club is their club of choice. The Club boasts ten courts, including four pink hard, two grass, two touch tennis, two padel, and two clay, which is the preferred court of professional players. Not only that but each one is of an attractive and modern design taking into account the latest state-of-the-art technology. No matter what level your tennis is at, playing on these courts will have you feeling like the next champion of Wimbledon; even if only for a short while!

A ‘family friendly’ ethos is what makes RozaRossa Family Country Club so special

However, it isn’t just the tennis courts themselves that the professional athletes like so much. It is the ambience that has been created by the family behind RozaRossa that is as unique and special as the people behind the club itself. With a strong desire to ensure that everyone who spends time at RozaRossa Family Country Club has an exemplary experience, they take special care to hire the friendliest of staff that reflect their ‘family friendly’ ethos.

Courts can be booked for as little as €30 per hour and that includes hard, grass and clay options. You don’t need to worry if your equipment has seen ‘better days’ as they also offer the latest equipment for hire. As you might imagine with a club of this calibre, aside from enjoying playing tennis on a professional court, you can also hire a trainer to help improve your game. Depending on your requirements, this can be as an individual, split between two people, or even for a small group of three to five.

Nikolay Parkhomenko is the head trainer at RozaRossa Family Country Club

If your passion for tennis has you wanting to spend time with one of the best, why not book yourself an individual training session with their head trainer, Nikolay Parkhomenko? He honed his skills by studying his mother, Svetlana Parkhomenko a Wimbledon semi-finalist. Combining this with the knowledge of the best masters of world tennis, Nikolay prides himself on offering his own unique strategy for getting the best out of those he trains, regardless of their proficiency.

Book a stay at the Sports Residence of RozaRossa Family Country Club

The RozaRossa Family Country Club offers far more than a place to enjoy participating in your love of tennis though. For those, who really want to make the most of all it has to offer, it is highly recommended to book a stay in their Sports Residence. Located less than ten minutes away from the beautiful El Saladiyo beach, this is the ideal location to get away from it all and enjoy some social time with a loved one or as a family.

By booking a room, you can access free parking and use the seasonal outdoor pool. What better way to cool off after an intense but fun tennis session? Each room comes fully air-conditioned for maximum comfort and includes all the amenities you would expect from a quality establishment, including a flat-screen TV, a private bathroom with free toiletries and free wi-fi. Aside from tennis, there is also the availability of two paddle courts, and a play area for the children.

RozaRossa Family Country Club includes a stylish restaurant

No Country Club facility would be complete without a stylish restaurant and RozaRossa Family Country Club is no exception. They offer a beautiful restaurant which is run by a recognised and highly professional chef. Putting together original gastronomic creations that are sure to delight the palate as well as the senses, this is Mediterranean cuisine at its best. Of course, not everyone has adventurous taste buds, and for this reason, the restaurant also offers homemade pizzas, pastas, and nutritious salads. Whichever selection you make, you can be assured that only the highest quality meat, fish, fruits and vegetables will have been chosen. As you might expect, they also have a wide selection of fine wines on offer to accompany the meal, as well as freshly ground coffee to end it with.

So, whether your love of playing tennis in Estepona, Costa de Sol has you booking a professional court, a session with a trainer or even a stay in their wonderful Sports Residence, RozaRossa Family Country Club is looking forward to welcoming you.