Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 7:20
2023 Comic Con cosplay fans.
Credit: Comic Con Fuengirola.
Fuengirola Comic Con might just be the one solution to a rainy weekend ahead, this year presenting world-famous American cartoonist John Romita JR, one of the most important in the history of Marvel Comics.
The festival of all things comic is on at the Fuengirola Feria grounds on Saturday, November 16 and 17. Tickets are on sale from the website fuengirolacomiccon.com for €16.
As well as the visit of John Romita Jr, who will be signing autographs, one of the most special moments of the ‘Fuengirola Comic Con’ will be the special Dragon Ball tribute to the late Akira Toriyama.
Those attending the event will be able to enjoy several spaces dedicated to cosplay, photocalls, K-pop, manga, anime, talks by national and international authors, and film actors. All those who visit Comic Con will be able to complete their experience in the collectables market and participate in one of the many contests that will be held.
In recent years, cosplay has become increasingly popular, and, of course, at the event, it will have its own room within the Comic Con Fuengirola. Cosplay comes from the expression ‘costume play,’ in which attendees dress up as their favourite sci-fi or comic book character. There will be prizes for the best make-up and costume this year.
