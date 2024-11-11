By Letara Draghia • Updated: 11 Nov 2024 • 0:04 • 1 minute read

Caption: Hainan Airlines Boeing. Credit: Shutterstock, Ronen Fefer

On Sunday, a flight from Rome’s Fiumicino Airport bound for Shenzhen, China, had to make an emergency return after a bird strike led to an engine fire shortly after take-off.

According to airport officials, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, operated by Hainan Airlines, departed Rome at 9:55 am, local time, November 10 carrying 249 passengers and 16 crew members.

Plane engine fire caused by bird

The incident occurred within minutes of departure when the aircraft’s right engine reportedly collided with a bird, igniting flames that were visible from the ground. CBS News reported that in-flight bird strikes, while not uncommon, pose a known hazard in aviation and can present significant safety risks to aircraft.

Following protocol, the crew declared an emergency and swiftly coordinated a return to Fiumicino Airport. To facilitate a safe landing, they dumped fuel over the sea before descending. Video footage shared by local media captured the flames on the right side of the plane.

Upon its safe return, all passengers and crew were evacuated without incident. In a statement, airport authorities praised the prompt response of both the Hainan Airlines crew and the airport’s ground control, who worked together to ensure the safety of everyone on board. Operations at Fiumicino Airport were unaffected, with no delays to air traffic, thanks to efficient handling of the incident.

The Dreamliner will remain grounded while Hainan Airlines and airport officials conduct a thorough investigation. Bird strikes remain a challenging element of aviation, though measures such as airport wildlife control programmes aim to mitigate such incidents.

Bird incidents

Earlier this year in August, a Jet2 flight from Leeds to Mallorca was forced to return after hitting bird after take-off. Sunday’s instance serves as a reminder of the natural hazards aircraft face, even in a highly controlled environment, and highlights the importance of ongoing safety protocols and emergency training.

Bird strikes are also an issue with wind turbines. It was reported in April this year that Energy company Vattenfall is testing an infrared camera system to monitor bird collisions with offshore wind turbines off the Dutch coast.