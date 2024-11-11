Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 10:10
• 1 minute read
Jalon Valley Help Christmas Market.
Credit: Shutterstock, idea _Photo
Ho ho ho. Jalon Valley Help Christmas Market is set to dazzle visitors with Christmas cheer, gorgeous stalls, and fun entertainment.
Get ready to jingle all the way to Jalon Valley Help’s festive extravaganza! This Sunday, November 17, from 10 AM to 2 PM, the Rastro Car Park in Xaló will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland brimming with stalls, holiday cheer, and top-notch entertainment. Perfect for families and festive maniacs alike, it promises a cracking start to the season.
Jalon Valley Help, a dedicated charity supporting locals in need across the Jalon Valley, is pulling out all the stops to make this event one to remember.
Interested in booking a stall?
Act fast!
Contact 711 032 914 or email eventsjvh@gmail.com for details.
Don’t miss this festive fundraiser – it’s sure to be a cracker.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
