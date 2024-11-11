By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 10:10 • 1 minute read

Jalon Valley Help Christmas Market. Credit: Shutterstock, idea _Photo

Ho ho ho. Jalon Valley Help Christmas Market is set to dazzle visitors with Christmas cheer, gorgeous stalls, and fun entertainment.

Get ready to jingle all the way to Jalon Valley Help’s festive extravaganza! This Sunday, November 17, from 10 AM to 2 PM, the Rastro Car Park in Xaló will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland brimming with stalls, holiday cheer, and top-notch entertainment. Perfect for families and festive maniacs alike, it promises a cracking start to the season.

Jalon Valley Help, a dedicated charity supporting locals in need across the Jalon Valley, is pulling out all the stops to make this event one to remember.

Interested in booking a stall?

Act fast!

Contact 711 032 914 or email eventsjvh@gmail.com for details.

Don’t miss this festive fundraiser – it’s sure to be a cracker.

Get more news from around Costa Blanca North.

Find more Spanish news stories in English.