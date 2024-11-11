By Letara Draghia • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 11:59 • 1 minute read

Lamine Yamal. Credit: Instagram @lamineyamal

Barcelona’s young talent, 17-year-old Lamine Yamal, has suffered a right ankle injury that has raised concerns for both his club (Barcelona) and the Spanish national team.

The winger, who recently won the Kopa Trophy for the best under-21 player, sustained an injury to his right ankle during Barcelona’s Champions League game against Crvena Zvezda (Red Star) on Wednesday, November 6.

Despite undergoing treatment since the match, discomfort from the injury persisted, forcing Barcelona to withdraw him from Sunday’s La Liga fixture against Real Sociedad.

Barcelona’s response to Lamine Yamal’s injury

In an official statement, Barcelona confirmed, “Lamine Yamal received a strong bruise during the match against Red Star. He has been undergoing treatment over the last few days, but the discomfort persists. The player is out and his progress will determine his availability.”

This statement confirms the club’s cautious approach, as they decided to exclude Yamal from the squad for the Real Sociedad match. He was seen supporting his teammates from the stands, unable to contribute on the pitch.

The timing of Yamal’s injury has complicated matters, as it coincides with Spain’s upcoming international fixtures. With the winger’s physical health a priority, Barcelona has requested that he be exempt from joining the national team training camp in Las Rozas.

According to a report by Barca News, the decision ultimately rests with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). Yamal’s availability will depend on the results of further medical examinations conducted today at Barcelona’s Ciutat Esportiva. Should these tests confirm his inability to play, the information will be relayed to Spain’s medical staff to aid their decision-making.

If discharged, Yamal will likely focus on recovery under Barcelona’s guidance, allowing him to return to fighting-fit form. Fans across Europe will be closely watching for updates on his condition and his potential return to the pitch.

View all football news