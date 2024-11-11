By Letara Draghia • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 22:39 • 1 minute read

Atlantic cod in Norway. Credit: Shutterstock, Travel Faery

In a breakthrough for marine science, researchers have recorded the largest predation event ever observed. Captured off Norway’s coast, this monumental feeding frenzy saw around 2.5 million Atlantic cod devouring more than 10 million capelin within a matter of hours.

According to Oceanographic, this rare predation was documented by a team of Norwegian and MIT scientists, who used advanced underwater acoustic technology, specifically the Ocean Acoustic Waveguide Remote Sensing (OAWRS) system.

“This is happening over a monstrous scale,” explained MIT ocean engineer Nicholas Makris. By sending sound waves that reflect off fish, the team created a real-time map of the interaction, allowing them to identify individual species.

Makris noted, “Cod have large swim bladders that have a low resonance, like a Big Ben bell, whereas capelin have tiny swim bladders that resonate like the highest notes on a piano.”

Atlantic cod feasting on capelin is a natural phenomenon

The event itself was dramatic but likely a regular occurrence in marine ecosystems, although it has never before been captured on such a large scale. Capelin, which usually gather in vast shoals during February to spawn, attract Atlantic cod, their primary predator.

While this event involved just 0.2 per cent of the capelin population, scientists warn that declining fish populations, especially in species like Atlantic salmon, may not recover from such events in the future if climate change persists.

The threat to the ecosystem

Makris remarked, “When a population is on the verge of collapse, you will have that one last shoal. And when that last big, dense group is gone, there’s a collapse.”

This research is a reminder of the risks facing the world’s oceans, where over 97 per cent of migrating fish species, including economically valuable species, are at risk of extinction.

As climate change continues to push species out of traditional habitats, understanding these predator-prey relationships could be crucial to conserving vulnerable fish populations along Norway’s coast and beyond.

View all Norway news.