Los Bandidos success at Gador race finale

By Nina Cook • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 17:01 • 1 minute read

Los Bandidos winners took home six trophies, as well as their weight in fresh oranges! Credit: Karen Ayers

Fourteen runners from Los Bandidos took part in the final race of the Circuito de Carreras Populares Diputación de Almería 2024 in Gádor on November 9.

The event began with a minute’s silence for flood victims, before the runners tackled an 8.9km course winding through the town, orange groves, and a challenging hill, ending with a steep descent to the finish at the Ayuntamiento.

With 176 runners crossing the finish line, Los Bandidos delivered an impressive performance, taking home six trophies. The team’s highlights included Gail Colville, who finished in 39:19 and placed 2nd in her age group, and Catherine Kingswood, who won 1st in her age group with a time of 49:06. The overall winners celebrated with an unusual prize: their weight in fresh oranges!

The next day, three Los Bandidos members—Sarah Briggs, Sharon Howlett, and Kirsty Barclay—ran the 19.5km Bajo Almanzora Media Maratón. After racing in Gádor the night before, Sarah and Sharon powered through the scenic route along the Embalse de Cuevas de Almanzora.

Founded in 2018, Los Bandidos has grown from a small running group to include road cycling, sea swimming, and triathlon. They welcome participants of all ages, nationalities, and fitness levels, and are actively supporting the local community by collecting donations for the Red Cross Christmas Toy Appeal.

Follow Los Bandidos on Facebook to join in their activities and community initiatives.

Find more Almería news