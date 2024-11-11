Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Johanna Gardener •
Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 19:05
• 1 minute read
The exhibition will be a celebration of artwork made from clay
Credit:Facebook:@Escuela de Arte San Telmo Málaga
In collaboration with Málaga City Council, Málaga’s Culture and Historical Heritage sector and the San Telmo School of Art and Design, a fascinating exhibition, ‘Made from Clay’ (Made by Barro) will be displayed in the historic centre.
It comprises artistic works made by students from the school featuring 18 individual and collective pieces.
Clay is the protagonist of the exhibition, open between November 6 to 29. The pieces reflect how students have managed to metamorphose clay into a tangible, meaningful form, showing technical and creative skills in turning a material so basic into artwork. During the exhibition, you can learn about the history and evolution of ceramics and about clay as a ‘silent protagonist,’ which is gaining ground in contemporary art and sculpture.
For art lovers, the tour will discuss how Picasso or Miró worked with ceramics and how other art movements have taken simple materials, using form and texture to let meaning breathe. Observing the fusion of ancient techniques with modern technology promises to be an interesting eye-opener for visitors.
Where: Friends of Málaga Economic Society Exhibition Halls, Plaza de la Constitution, 7, Málaga
When: Between November 6 to 29
Which days: On Monday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Monday to Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sundays and holidays closed.
Price: Free entry
Find other articles on Art
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Manchester, UK and with a degree in English with Modern Foreign Languages, she has been a permanent resident in Spain for the past 12 years. Many of these years, she has spent working as a secondary school teacher, as well as in journalism, editing and marketing. She currently lives in the historic centre of Malaga, where she enjoys writing, walking and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.