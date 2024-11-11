By Johanna Gardener • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 19:05 • 1 minute read

The exhibition will be a celebration of artwork made from clay Credit:Facebook:@Escuela de Arte San Telmo Málaga

In collaboration with Málaga City Council, Málaga’s Culture and Historical Heritage sector and the San Telmo School of Art and Design, a fascinating exhibition, ‘Made from Clay’ (Made by Barro) will be displayed in the historic centre.

It comprises artistic works made by students from the school featuring 18 individual and collective pieces.

Clay as a ‘silent protagonist’ – now popular in contemporary art

Clay is the protagonist of the exhibition, open between November 6 to 29. The pieces reflect how students have managed to metamorphose clay into a tangible, meaningful form, showing technical and creative skills in turning a material so basic into artwork. During the exhibition, you can learn about the history and evolution of ceramics and about clay as a ‘silent protagonist,’ which is gaining ground in contemporary art and sculpture.

Talks to inspire art lovers – ceramics in the modern world

For art lovers, the tour will discuss how Picasso or Miró worked with ceramics and how other art movements have taken simple materials, using form and texture to let meaning breathe. Observing the fusion of ancient techniques with modern technology promises to be an interesting eye-opener for visitors.

Where: Friends of Málaga Economic Society Exhibition Halls, Plaza de la Constitution, 7, Málaga

When: Between November 6 to 29

Which days: On Monday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Monday to Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sundays and holidays closed.

Price: Free entry

