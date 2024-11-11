Mojacar named a founding member of “Los Pueblos Más Bonitos de España”

By Nina Cook • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 23:51 • 1 minute read

Mojácar honoured for its beauty and cultural preservation as one of Spain’s most charming villages. Credit: Ruralidays

The town of Mojácar was recently celebrated as one of Spain’s founding members of Los Pueblos Más Bonitos de España (The prettiest towns in Spain), a network established in 2013 to protect and promote the cultural heritage of Spain’s most charming villages.

This recognition, marking the network’s 10th anniversary, underscores Mojácar’s commitment to preserving its unique white-washed architecture, winding streets, and traditions. Alongside 13 other villages, Mojácar will be honoured in December at the association’s General Assembly in Grazalema, where officials will celebrate these pioneers of rural beauty and sustainable tourism.

Since joining the association, Mojácar has reinforced its dedication to maintaining the town’s historical structures, supporting local artisans, and fostering high-quality tourism. Almería’s province is well-represented, with Lucainena de las Torres and Níjar also belonging to the network. Becoming a member requires passing a stringent assessment that evaluates factors like architectural beauty, environmental care, and cultural preservation.

In addition to honouring Mojácar, the network continues expanding, now comprising a total of 111 towns across Spain committed to enhancing rural tourism while safeguarding cultural integrity. The initiative, modelled after France’s Les Plus Beaux Villages de France, aims to elevate lesser-known regions as sustainable tourist destinations.

As one of Andalusia’s most beloved destinations, Mojácar’s beauty continues to leave a lasting impression on all who visit.

