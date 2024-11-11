By Nina Cook • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 23:35 • 1 minute read

Mojácar launches reading club to inspire young readers. Credit: StockCake

The town of Mojácar has recently introduced a new reading club aimed at children and pre-teens, fostering a love for reading and literature among local youth.

Organised by the Mojácar Public Library, this initiative is designed to offer a fun, engaging environment where young readers can explore different books, share their ideas, and develop critical thinking skills.

The Mojácar Children’s and Youth Reading Club has set its first fortnightly meeting, scheduled for December 14. There will be two separate time slots and age groups, from 7 to 13 years old, and two reading proposals (yet to be announced).

Mojacar youth book club

This project, backed by Mojácar’s Department of Culture, will feature two monthly sessions in which club members will read selected works and discuss themes, characters, and storytelling techniques. The two different age groups are designed to allow children and teenagers to engage with literature that matches their reading level and interests.

Through this initiative, the library aims to encourage regular reading habits, boost comprehension skills, and spark creativity among participants. Reading club sessions will also include fun activities to make the experience more interactive and memorable, with each meeting highlighting a new book and exploring various genres.

The club aims to provide a valuable platform for young people in Mojácar to engage with literature in a meaningful way, helping to cultivate a lifelong love for reading among Mojácar’s youth.

Find more Almería news