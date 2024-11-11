Moraira’s Generous Heroes

Moraira Market Heroes: Big-Hearted Shoppers Rally with Lions to Aid DANA Flood Victims.

The Teulada- Moraira Lions team wish to say a big thank you to the shoppers who donated so generously to the Valencia Dana Flood appeal at the Moriara market on Friday, November 8.

The money collected, together with the € 10,000 already donated to the flood appeal by the Lions will go towards help and support for the devastated families and communities affected by the catastrophic DANA floods.

To the market shoppers of Moraira,

Thank You.

